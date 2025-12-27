UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed a deal announced by Thailand and Cambodia to put an end to weeks of deadly border clashes, his spokesman said.

Guterres called the ceasefire agreement a positive step towards "alleviating the suffering of civilians, ending current hostilities, and creating an environment conducive to achieving lasting peace," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

The Thai and Cambodian forces halted weeks of deadly border fighting after agreeing to a ceasefire, ending nearly 20 days of clashes that killed dozens and displaced nearly a million civilians along their disputed border.

According to the Thai 1st Army Region, the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province is now stable after the ceasefire agreement, Thai media outlet Khaosod reported.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement issued after a meeting of the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC), a body co-chaired by the defence ministers of both Southeast Asian countries, according to the Cambodian Prime Minister's office.

The ceasefire took effect on Saturday, starting at 12.00 noon local time (0500GMT).

A Thai soldier was injured after stepping on a landmine during an operation in the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket on Saturday, in an incident reported half an hour before the ceasefire took effect, according to the Royal Thai Army on the US social media platform Facebook.

Under the arrangement, both sides commit to halting all armed hostilities and pledge to avoid unprovoked fire, troop advances, or movements towards each other’s positions.

The ceasefire applies across all areas along the border and covers military targets, civilians, and infrastructure, the statement said.