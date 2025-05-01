South Korea's exports rose in April, driven by strong semiconductor sales, trade data showed, as trade tensions over US tariffs persist.

The country, Asia's fourth largest economy, remains one of Washington's key trading partners and home to powerhouse chip and auto industries.

Its exports in April totalled $58.2 billion, up 3.7 percent year-on-year, according to Korea Customs Service Thursday.

According to other data released by the trade ministry, exports of chips — the nation's largest outbound product — rose 17.2 percent, the largest jump in four months and the highest ever for the month of April.

Also performing well were wireless communication devices including smartphones and biopharmaceutical products, with increases of 26.5 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively.

Seoul and Washington are working to craft a "trade package" intended to roll back US President Donald Trump's new levies ahead of a July 8 expiration of his administration's tariff freeze.

Washington implemented a 25 percent tariff on steel imports in early March, followed by a 25 percent tariff on auto imports.

In addition, a 10 percent blanket tariff went into effect in early April, and higher "reciprocal" tariffs targeting major countries, including South Korea, were suspended for 90 days.