As many as 177,000 civilians were stranded in the Sudanese city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, captured by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias over the weekend, amid reports of mass killings and ethnic cleansing by the paramilitary group.

The "RSF committed a horrifying massacre against unarmed civilians on an ethnic basis in a crime of racial cleansing. Reports from our field teams indicate that the number of victims is estimated in the thousands, amid severe communication difficulties and total insecurity,” the Sudan Doctors’ Union said in a statement late Wednesday.

The association reported widespread violations by the RSF, including “summary executions, house-to-house raids, sexual violence, and forcing victims to dig their graves and bury themselves alive.”

According to the statement, nearly 2,000 civilians were killed in a few hours after the rebel group entered the city.

The RSF seized Al Fasher on Sunday following heavy clashes with the Sudanese army. The city had been under siege by the rebel group since May 2024.

“Innocent people were executed by being burned alive, while 177,000 civilians remain trapped, with most believed to have been subjected to mass killings,” the union said.

Nearly 28,000 Sudanese have been displaced within 48 hours, as 1,000 of them arrived in the town of Tawila in the same state.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, more than 36,000 people fled Al Fasher between October 26 and 29.