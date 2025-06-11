WAR ON GAZA
Global journey to break the Israeli siege on Gaza
The citizen-led movement will gather in Cairo on June 12, then march on foot for three days toward Rafah, delivering a global message of resistance and hope to the gates of Gaza.
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan / TRT World
June 11, 2025

Over 7,000 activists from Mauritania, Morocco, and Algeria, and thousands from Tunisia and Libya, are set to drive across North Africa on June 9 as part of the Maghreb Resilience Convoy — a key component of the Global March to Gaza — to reach the Rafah crossing and demand an end to the siege on Gaza.

In a powerful display of solidarity, a 300-vehicle caravan will depart from Tunis and other major cities in North Africa, aiming to pressure authorities to open a permanent and independent humanitarian corridor into Gaza.

The citizen-led movement — bringing together doctors, students, lawyers and everyday people — will gather in Cairo on June 12, then march on foot for three days toward Rafah, delivering a global message of resistance and hope to the gates of Gaza.

