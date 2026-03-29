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RSF shelling kills 14 civilians in Sudan's South Kordofan
Two women and five children were among the victims in the attack on Dilling city, the medical group says.
RSF shelling kills 14 civilians in Sudan's South Kordofan
RSF militias are seen in a site where Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the group, attends a meeting in Khartoum, Sudan, June 18, 2019 [FILE]. / Reuters
March 29, 2026

At least 14 civilians have been killed in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, a local medical group has said.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Sunday that two women and five children were among the victims in the attack that targeted the city of Dilling on Saturday night, while 23 other people, including seven children, were injured.

It said the attack targeted residential areas in the city, causing a high number of casualties “amid extremely difficult humanitarian and health conditions and a shortage of medical personnel."

According to the group, the city was subjected to heavy shelling for the second day by the RSF and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Dilling has already been under siege by the paramilitary group for over two years now.

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The network called on the international community and humanitarian organisations to take immediate action to stop the RSF violations and provide protection for civilians in Sudan.

There was no comment from RSF on the report.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and RSF have been engaged in a conflict over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military.

The fighting has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with tens of thousands killed and nearly 13 million people displaced.

RelatedTRT World - 64, including 13 children, killed in attack on Sudan hospital — WHO
SOURCE:AA
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