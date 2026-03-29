At least 14 civilians have been killed in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, a local medical group has said.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Sunday that two women and five children were among the victims in the attack that targeted the city of Dilling on Saturday night, while 23 other people, including seven children, were injured.

It said the attack targeted residential areas in the city, causing a high number of casualties “amid extremely difficult humanitarian and health conditions and a shortage of medical personnel."

According to the group, the city was subjected to heavy shelling for the second day by the RSF and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Dilling has already been under siege by the paramilitary group for over two years now.