WAR ON GAZA
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WHO halts Gaza medical evacuations after staff member killed
UN says incident under investigation, urges protection of civilians, humanitarian workers.
WHO halts Gaza medical evacuations after staff member killed
Since March 2, the World Health Organization has recorded 100 attacks on health care facilities. / Reuters
14 hours ago

The World Health Organization (WHO) has suspended medical evacuations from Gaza after a contracted worker was killed, as the UN warned against statements suggesting collective punishment of civilians.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Monday that the agency was “devastated” to confirm that a contractor was killed during a “security incident” in Gaza, adding that two staff members present were not injured.

“Following the incident, WHO suspended today's medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt. Medical evacuations will remain suspended until further notice,” he wrote on X, noting that the case is under investigation by “relevant authorities.”

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Tuesday that the incident is under investigation and called for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers.

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Since March 2, the World Health Organization has recorded 100 attacks on health care facilities, resulting in 54 deaths and 145 injuries among active health care workers, according to Dujarric.

“These incidents put front-line workers at extreme risk. And discourage people from seeking care that has obviously serious consequences for public health,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - WHO suspends Gaza medical evacuations after Israel killed contract worker
SOURCE:AA
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