Late on Tuesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered fresh strikes on Gaza, claiming that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas had violated the ceasefire.

The script is painfully familiar: public declarations of violations, claims of military necessity, and proclamations of a “response”.

Yet none of this masks the fundamental reality: the genocide never stopped.

More than a hundred Palestinians were killed in the weeks after the ceasefire began. And in the latest escalation, Israel killed 104 people in one night alone — including at least 35 children.

For Gaza’s people, the bombs may have paused temporarily, but the killing continued. What the world has witnessed is not a ceasefire. It is a brief intermission in the systematic destruction of a trapped civilian population.

Netanyahu is simply looking for an excuse to restart the full machinery of genocide .

His government has never hidden that ambition. Hard-right ministers such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have repeatedly demanded a return to large-scale bombings and ground offensives.

Any slowing of military escalation is portrayed by them as weakness, even betrayal. These are not fringe agitators, they are senior figures steering policy.

Their pressure is consistent and their message is explicit: Gaza must remain a target. No ceasefire, no matter how fragile, was ever intended to lead to peace.

Israel insists these renewed strikes are reactive, forced by Palestinian actions.

But history shows that a state committed to devastating another people rarely struggles to find a pretext.

When genocide is ongoing, justification becomes a performance. Label the victims as threats. Manufacture the need for self-defence. Present overwhelming violence as a reluctant necessity.

Then rely on global powers to nod along.

Related TRT World - Beyond ceasefire and recognition: Palestine’s statehood and the West’s crisis of credibility

Netanyahu’s never-ending war

To stop this genocide would require Israel’s leadership to confront political and legal accountability.

Netanyahu faces enormous pressure inside Israel for past failures. A permanent ceasefire would puncture the illusion that endless war is somehow in Israel’s interest or security. It would expose the moral collapse at the heart of his rule.

The continuation of genocide becomes his political armour.

As long as Palestinians are dying, the public conversation inside Israel remains focused on the myth of “victory” rather than the truth of catastrophe.

While those in power play these political games , the people of Gaza face only the consequences.

Their days under the ceasefire were not days of safety. Displacement remained total. Starvation intensified. Clean water was still scarce. Hospitals lacked basic supplies.

Children went to sleep not knowing if they would wake up. Civilians died from untreated wounds, curable illnesses, and hunger.