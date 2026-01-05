A former Philippine air force general accused of encouraging the military to abandon President Ferdinand Marcos was arrested on a charge of sedition on Monday at Manila's international airport.

Romeo Poquiz, who had publicly called for the armed forces to "withdraw their support" from Marcos amid a burgeoning corruption scandal, was detained by Philippine national police after returning from a holiday in Thailand, Interior Department Secretary Jonvic Remulla told AFP.

"He was arrested for the charge of sedition in connection (with) his recent statements. He was arrested upon arrival from Bangkok this morning," Remulla said in a text message.

Speaking at a news conference, acting police chief Jose Nartatez said Poquiz had been detained on the basis of a December 5 warrant.

The 67-year-old ex-general confirmed his arrest in a post on Facebook.

"I was arrested by the (Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) at the Airport Terminal ... Long live the Filipino!" Poquiz said, adding he was being taken to Manila's Camp Crame police headquarters.

The ex-general's lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, told AFP he had not yet been allowed to meet with his client.

He added that calls for the military to withdraw its support for Marcos had not been "direct incitements to sedition but rather ... a discussion of a possible outcomes of graft and corruption".