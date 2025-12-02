POLITICS
Pope preaches unity at gathering of Muslim, Christian leaders in Beirut
Leo XIV calls Christian and Muslim leaders to reject intolerance and build peace, adding that Lebanon stands as a reminder that fear and prejudice don't have the final word.
Pope Leo XIV presses for reconciliation at multi-faith gathering in Beirut. / AP
December 2, 2025

Pope Leo XIV has said that unity, partnership, reconciliation, and peace are possible in the Middle East despite challenges.

His remarks came on Monday during a gathering in central Beirut attended by more than 300 religious figures, featuring speeches delivered by the heads of Lebanon's Christian and Islamic sects, along with musical segments performed by the Sistema Beirut Chants choir, the Islamic Orphanage chorus, and the Imam al-Sadr Foundation.

"You are called to be builders of peace: to confront intolerance, overcome violence, and banish exclusion, illuminating the path toward justice," the pontiff said.

"In an age when coexistence can seem like a distant dream, the people of Lebanon, while embracing different religions, stand as a powerful reminder that fear, distrust and prejudice do not have the final word, and that unity, reconciliation, and peace are possible," he added.

The Syriac Catholic Patriarch, Ignatius Joseph III Younan, opened the speeches with an official welcome, followed by a Gospel recitation in the Byzantine rite, and a reading from Islam's holy book, the Qur'an.

After several addresses by Christian clergy, Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian welcomed the pope, stressing that Lebanon is "a land of message, its bearer, and a guardian of peace and security worldwide."

"We are not fond of carrying arms, and we place Lebanon’s cause in your hands, hoping the world will help our country find salvation," said Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the deputy head of the Higher Islamic Shia Council.

Religious diversity

Before the event, crowds gathered along the road from the Apostolic Nunciature in northern Beirut to Martyrs' Square in the city centre to greet Pope Leo as his official motorcade passed.

On Sunday, Pope Leo arrived in Lebanon for a three-day visit, coming from Türkiye, which he had also visited for three days.

Lebanon's religious diversity is reflected in its political system.

The president of the republic must always be a Maronite Christian, while the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim, and the speaker of parliament must be a Shia Muslim.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies

