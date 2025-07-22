Three-month-old Yahya al-Najjar died in a Gaza hospital after spending four days without baby formula, surviving only on anise tea, in a case that reflects the deepening famine threatening thousands of children in the besieged enclave.

Yahya’s parents said they searched for formula and nutritional supplements but found none, forcing them to feed him only anise — herbal tea commonly used in the region — in a desperate attempt to keep him alive.

His emaciated body soon showed signs of severe malnutrition, including bloating and visible ribs, prompting his admission to intensive care, where he died of hunger late on Saturday, witnesses said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that Israel’s blockade, which has restricted the entry of humanitarian aid since October 2023, has led to the deaths of 86 Palestinians — 76 of them children — due to hunger and malnutrition.

The ministry said 18 people died of starvation in just 24 hours, calling the situation a “silent massacre” unfolding under a prolonged siege.

Anise instead of formula

Yahya’s mother said on Sunday that her baby spent his final four days drinking only water and anise tea because formula was unavailable.

“He kept sucking on his hand all the time,” she said through tears, describing his visible hunger.

She said doctors diagnosed him with malnutrition after she brought him to the hospital with symptoms including diarrhea and a swollen stomach. His blood sugar levels dropped soon after, and his condition rapidly declined.

Doctors told the family that Yahya urgently needed formula to survive. But with all crossings closed to humanitarian and commercial goods since March 2, formula has vanished from Gaza’s shelves.

The mother added that Yahya had previously been hospitalised and treated with formula provided by the hospital, leading to a brief recovery. After that supply ran out, his condition again deteriorated.

‘Died of malnutrition’

Yahya’s uncle, Anan al-Najjar, also said the infant had survived on nothing but water and anise tea since birth due to the ongoing shortage of formula.

“For three months, there’s been no baby formula in Gaza,” he said on Sunday. “What did this child do to deserve dying just because formula couldn’t reach him?”

He said Yahya suffered from no medical condition other than malnutrition. His mother, also malnourished, was unable to breastfeed, and no alternatives were available.

He appealed to the international community to act urgently and deliver baby formula to Gaza to prevent more deaths.