Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman in Muscat on Thursday to strengthen bilateral cooperation across industry, defence, and communications.

The leaders discussed regional and global issues, reaffirming solidarity on the Palestinian cause. This marks the final stop of Erdogan’s three-nation Gulf tour, following visits to Kuwait and Qatar.

The meeting on Thursday took place at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, Oman’s capital, and was held behind closed doors, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues during the meeting, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

“Stating that Türkiye and Oman share deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties, President Erdogan noted that this visit further reinforced the solidarity between the two countries,” said the statement.