Erdogan and Omani Sultan meet in Muscat, pledge closer ties, back Palestinian two-state solution
Türkiye, Oman share similar positions on many issues, particularly Palestine, and will work together toward a two-state solution, Turkish president tells Omani sultan
Turkish President Erdogan and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq attend a signing ceremony after talks at Al Alam Palace in Muscat on October 23, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
October 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman in Muscat on Thursday to strengthen bilateral cooperation across industry, defence, and communications.

The leaders discussed regional and global issues, reaffirming solidarity on the Palestinian cause. This marks the final stop of Erdogan’s three-nation Gulf tour, following visits to Kuwait and Qatar.

The meeting on Thursday took place at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, Oman’s capital, and was held behind closed doors, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues during the meeting, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

“Stating that Türkiye and Oman share deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties, President Erdogan noted that this visit further reinforced the solidarity between the two countries,” said the statement.

“President Erdogan stressed that cooperation with Oman will be enhanced in many fields, ranging from industry and economy to defence and communications,” it added.

“Emphasising that Türkiye and Oman share similar positions on many issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, President Erdogan expressed our appreciation for Oman’s efforts in its region based on mediation and dialogue, and also added that joint efforts will be made for a two-state solution in Gaza,” said the statement.

A total of 16 new documents were adopted between the two countries following the meeting, said the directorate.

SOURCE:AA
