WORLD
3 min read
Australia moves to toughen hate speech laws after deadly Bondi shooting
The move follows a surge in hate speech and hate crimes across Australia, including rises in anti-Muslim and antisemitic incidents after the Bondi Beach shooting.
Australia moves to toughen hate speech laws after deadly Bondi shooting
Memorial held to honour victims of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday that tougher hate speech laws will be implemented after a mass shooting at Bondi Beach killed 15 victims.

Albanese announced a list of legislative changes after a meeting of the National Security Committee, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"Governments aren't perfect, I'm not perfect," he told reporters in Canberra.

A photograph of Matilda Britvan, 10, a victim of a shooting at Jewish holiday celebration on Sunday at Bondi Beach, lies amongst floral tributes in Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2025. /Reuters

"I have done my best to respond,” he said.

“Anyone in this position would regret not doing more, and any inadequacies which are there," he said, "but what we need to do is to move forward."

Changes include new federal offences for "aggravated hate speech offense for preachers and leaders who promote violence," and increased penalties for "hate speech promoting violence."

RelatedTRT World - Bondi Beach, anti-Muslim hatred, and the selective politics of violence

Others include "making hate an aggravating factor in sentencing crimes for online threats and harassment," developing a regime for listing organisations "whose leaders engage in hate speech promoting violence or racial hatred," and for "serious vilification based on race and or advocating racial supremacy."

RECOMMENDED

The home affairs minister will also have new powers to cancel or reject visas, while a 12-month task force will have more oversight on the education system.

The victims were killed on Sunday when a father and son team opened fire along the beach in Sydney.​​​​​ One of the two accused shooters was shot dead, while the other sustained critical injuries and is getting treatment at a hospital.

On Wednesday, the leader of New South Wales where the attack took place said he would next week recall the state parliament to pass urgent reforms on gun laws.

The parents of 10-year-old Bondi Beach shooting victim Matilda had earlier criticised the government for failing to respond to a rising tide of hate crimes.

Valentyna, Matilda's mother, told Australian media on Wednesday, speaking about a string of attacks in Sydney. The family has asked the media not to use their surname.

Matilda, whose funeral was being held on Thursday, was the youngest of 15 people killed in the shooting. Her funeral follows the first of the services for the victims on Wednesday, including those for Rabbis Eli Schlanger, 41, and Yaakov Levitan, 39.

RelatedTRT World - At least 12 dead in mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach; one gunman shot dead by police

The proposed legislation comes amid a documented rise in hate speech and hate crimes across Australia, with authorities and community groups reporting spikes in both anti-Muslim and antisemitic incidents, particularly following the Bondi Beach shooting.

In the days after the attack, online threats, vandalism, and harassment targeting religious minorities intensified, including an incident where a Muslim cemetery was desecrated with pig heads.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution