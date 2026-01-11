Sudan's Prime Minister Kamil Idris has announced the government's return to Khartoum after nearly three years of operating from its wartime capital of Port Sudan.

In the early days of the war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, the army-aligned government relocated from the capital, which was quickly overrun by rival troops.

It has pursued a gradual return to Khartoum since the army recaptured the city last March.

"Today, we return, and the Government of Hope returns to the national capital," Idris told reporters in Khartoum, promising "better services" for residents.

For close to two years, the Sudanese capital, composed of the three cities of Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North (Bahri), was an active battlefield.

Entire neighbourhoods were besieged, the RSF shot artillery across the Nile River, and millions of people were displaced from the city.

Between March and October, 1.2 million people returned to Khartoum, according to the United Nations.

Many found a city with barely functioning services, their homes destroyed, and neighbourhoods pockmarked by makeshift cemeteries, which authorities are now exhuming.