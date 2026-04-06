Amid the reports of Iran shooting down a number of American warplanes over the past two weeks, a parallel development has been drawing significant attention on social media: a surge of highly technical, China-origin content explaining how such feats might be achieved.

One such case involves a Chinese social media account, laohushuoshijie01 (“Lao Hu Talks About the World”), which published a detailed tutorial on March 14 outlining how an F-35 Lightning II could potentially be detected and targeted using relatively low-cost systems.

The video, which included Persian subtitles, quickly went viral across Chinese and Iranian social media ecosystems, garnering millions of views.

According to reports, the individual behind the account studied at Northwestern Polytechnical University, a major Chinese defence research institution.

"He appears to be a KOL (key opinion leader) followed by millions on social media platforms such as Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) and WeChat," Shen Shiwei, a Beijing-based political analyst, told TRT World.

"He creates content on military affairs. As for his use of the Persian subtitles, it is likely aimed at attracting greater global attention and expanding his audience reach,” said Shen, the founder of China Briefing newsletter.

Five days after the video’s release, Iran claimed it had “seriously damaged” a US F-35 over central Iran — a claim denied by Washington — followed by the latest April 3 downing of an F-15E by Iran, with both crew members subsequently rescued by US special forces.

The timing of the Chinese tutorial video has fuelled intense speculation over whether such content reflects coincidence, diffusion of knowledge, or a broader digital ecosystem increasingly shaping the character of modern warfare.

“His (laohushuoshijie01) content reflects personal views rather than any institutional position," Shen said, refuting speculation that such videos and posts could be part of something more structured.

However, some analysts caution against viewing this purely as spontaneous online behaviour. Tahir Mahmood Azad, research fellow at the University of Reading and a fellow at the Centre for International Security and Economic Strategy (CISES), argued that the phenomenon exists within a more structured information environment.

“This phenomenon should not be read as organic nationalism in isolation,” Azad told TRT World. “Content that reaches scale on Chinese platforms — particularly technical military analysis that favours an adversary of the United States — does so because it serves, or at minimum does not contradict, the prevailing state narrative.”

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OSINT: Civilianisation of military knowledge

Since the US-Israeli attack on Iran triggered the war on February 28, Chinese online platforms have seen a surge of highly technical military analysis shared by users with backgrounds in engineering, aerospace, and computer science.

The activity appears largely informal and non-commercial, with engineers and STEM-trained users sharing tactical insights, simulations, and technical breakdowns of US military systems — including mapping American bases in the region, outlining missile strategies against aircraft carriers in the Gulf, and modelling defensive scenarios against a potential US landing on Iran’s Kharg Island.

This content is typically speculative and circulated in open forums rather than formal defence channels.

In parallel, open-source intelligence (OSINT) has played a growing role. Across platforms like X, users have been sharing high-resolution satellite imagery of US bases in the Gulf, mapping aircraft deployments, air defence systems and naval movements in near real time. This content often combined commercially available satellite data with flight-tracking and maritime signals to reconstruct US force posture.

Chinese-linked platforms have often amplified this material, adding annotations and AI-enhanced visuals to interpret deployments across airbases, naval formations, and air defence systems.

This convergence of civilian expertise and accessible geospatial data reflects a broader shift in modern conflict: military-relevant knowledge is no longer confined to state institutions but increasingly generated and disseminated through decentralised, transnational digital networks.

Azad emphasised that the technical sophistication of such content suggests more than casual participation. “Detailed analysis of radar cross-sections, electronic warfare countermeasures, or drone vulnerability profiles is not the output of casual sentiment. It requires domain expertise… and a degree of coordination that casual online nationalism does not produce.”