WORLD
2 min read
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Europe is weighing countermeasures after the US president threatened to impose tariffs on eight European countries over the Greenland standoff.
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Europe is weighing countermeasures after the US president threatened to impose tariffs. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has vowed an "unflinching" response to Donald Trump's threats over Greenland, as the US president said he was ready to hold a meeting in Davos about the Arctic island.

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort on Tuesday, von der Leyen warned that Trump risked plunging US ties with the European Union into a "downward spiral" over the autonomous Danish territory.

Trump, who will address the Davos summit on Wednesday, has put the transatlantic alliance to the test with his demand to take over Greenland.

Europe is weighing countermeasures after the US president threatened to impose tariffs on eight European countries over the Greenland standoff, although Washington has said any retaliatory levies would be "unwise".

"The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies," von der Leyen told the meeting of world business and political leaders.

"Plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape. So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional," she said.

‘Protecting Greenland’

RECOMMENDED

Europe "must respond" to any trade war, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen later told her parliament, adding, "We are compelled to do so.”

Trump has pressed on with his Greenland campaign on his Truth Social platform, posting a fake photo of himself planting a flag in a landscape of rock and ice next to a sign reading "Greenland—US territory est. 2026".

He later wrote he had had a "very good" call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte over mineral-rich Greenland.

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," he said late on Monday after telling reporters he did not think European leaders would "push back too much" on his attempt to buy the vast island.

Trump argues he wants to protect Greenland from perceived Russian and Chinese threats, although analysts suggest Beijing is a small player in the region.

EU leaders will hold an emergency summit on Greenland in Brussels on Thursday.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat