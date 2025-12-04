BIZTECH
2 min read
EU to investigate Meta over WhatsApp's AI features, reflecting rising scrutiny
The European Commission is preparing to investigate Meta over the integration of its Meta AI system into WhatsApp, with an announcement expected soon, according to the Financial Times.
EU to investigate Meta over WhatsApp's AI features, reflecting rising scrutiny
Meta AI, a chatbot and virtual assistant, has been built into WhatsApp's interface since March 2025 across European markets. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Brussels is planning a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over its rollout of artificial intelligence features in messaging application WhatsApp, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, reflecting rising scrutiny of Big Tech's use of generative AI on large platforms.

The commission was set to open the probe into how the California-based company integrated its Meta AI system into the messaging service earlier this year, the FT said, citing two officials.

Meta AI, a chatbot and virtual assistant, has been built into WhatsApp's interface since March 2025 across European markets.

The company told Reuters it has not received details of the probe and pointed to an earlier WhatsApp statement on an Italian inquiry, which it dismissed as “unfounded.”

RelatedTRT World - EU court tightens screws on Meta for illicit profiteering
RECOMMENDED

Italy's antitrust watchdog opened an investigation in July into allegations that Meta leveraged its market power by integrating an AI tool into WhatsApp.

The probe was expanded in November to examine whether Meta further abused its dominance by blocking rival AI chatbots from the messaging platform.

The commission is expected to announce the investigation in the coming days, though the timing could change, the newspaper reported.

FT said the probe will be conducted under traditional antitrust rules rather than the EU’s Digital Markets Act, the bloc's landmark legislation currently used to scrutinise Amazon and Microsoft's cloud services for potential curbs.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. It declined to comment to the FT.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage