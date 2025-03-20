US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that seeks to dismantle the Department of Education and leave school policy in the hands of states, making good on a campaign promise that has energised conservatives and worried education advocates.

"It sounds strange, doesn’t it? Department of Education. We’re going to eliminate it," Trump said on Thursday at a ceremony where he was flanked by children seated at school desks.

Thursday’s order follows the department's announcement last week that it would lay off nearly half of its staff. It is the latest step by Trump, who has been in office some two months, to reshape the US government and upend the federal bureaucracy.

Trump signed the order with students, teachers, parents and state governors who support the effort, a sign of its resonance with some Republican voters and Trump's "Make America Great Again".

Trump has derided the department as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology.

Completing its dismantling is most likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979.