A Tufts University student from Türkiye, who was detained last week in Massachusetts by US immigration officials after advocating for Palestinians amid Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, has said that she would not be deterred.

A lawyer for Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, read a statement on her behalf to reporters assembled outside the federal court in Boston shortly after a judge heard arguments over whether a lawsuit challenging her detention could remain in Massachusetts even though she is now being detained in Louisiana.

Ozturk, a PhD student and Fulbright Scholar, in a statement read by Mahsa Khanbabai said that "I believe the world is a more beautiful and peaceful place when we listen to each other and allow different perspectives to be in the room. Writing is one of the most peaceful ways of addressing systemic inequality."

"Efforts to target me because of my op-ed in the Tufts Daily calling for the equal dignity and humanity of all people will not deter me from my commitment to advocate for the rights of youth and children," she said.

Ozturk's lawyers say the arrest violated her free speech rights and was based on an opinion piece she co-authored in the university's student newspaper that criticised Tufts' response to calls by students to divest from companies with ties to Israel and to "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide."

Ozturk's arrest by masked agents on a street in the Boston suburb of Somerville was captured in a viral video that has turned her case into a high-profile example of Republican President Donald Trump's efforts to deport pro-Palestine students on US campuses.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funding to universities over pro-Palestine protests that it describes as "anti-Semitic, sympathetic to Hamas, and a foreign policy threat."

Her attorneys in court pushed US District Judge Denise Casper to reject the Trump administration's arguments that any legal challenge over her detention can only proceed in Louisiana.

Adriana Lafaille, a lawyer for Ozturk with the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, said she was only in Louisiana because the government was trying to steer the case out of New England by "whisking away the petitioner to its forum of choice."

Soon after Ozturk's arrest on March 25, one of her lawyers sued and secured a court order requiring her to not be removed from Massachusetts without 48 hours' notice.

Yet unbeknownst to anyone, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement was in the midst of driving her through Vermont.