Benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices have declined after US President Donald Trump said the United States will end its war on Iran fairly soon, but could return for "spot hits" if needed.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub on Wednesday afternoon was down 6.81 percent at 47.30 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), or around $16.16/mmBtu, by 1612 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British April contract was down 6.57 percent at 119.69 pence per therm, ICE data showed.

Asked when the United States would consider the Iran war over, Trump said: "I can't tell you exactly ... we're going to be out pretty quickly."

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Trump also said he would state in a primetime address to the nation, which is due at 9 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (0100 GMT on Thursday), that he was considering withdrawing the US from the NATO alliance.

Roughly a fifth of the world's LNG typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz, but shipping through the narrow waterway has come to a near-standstill since the US and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28.