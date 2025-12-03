Israeli attack helicopters have opened fire with machine guns on areas in the city of Tubas and the town of Qabatiya in the northern occupied West Bank.
Local sources told Anadolu Agency that the US-made Apache helicopters fired rounds over Tubas, with gunfire heard several times during the evening.
No information was available about the targeted locations, and no injuries have been reported so far, according to the sources.
In Qabatiya, located south of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted local sources as saying that Apache helicopters fired heavy live ammunition in the Al-Zakarneh Mountain area.
WAFA noted that the area where the gunfire was directed is open and uninhabited.
Tubas governorate has witnessed over a week of brutal raids that have caused extensive destruction to infrastructure and property, in addition to hundreds of injuries to Palestinians and dozens of arrests.
Escalating aggression
The Israeli army also announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had imposed a full curfew on Qabatiya until further notice, according to a statement issued by the local municipality.
This comes amid a wide Israeli aggression across the occupied West Bank in recent days that has included raids, home demolitions and city closures.
On Tuesday, the escalation extended to the governorates of Al Khalil (Hebron) in the south, Ramallah in the centre and Nablus and Tubas in the north, where the army enforced heavy restrictions on Palestinians' daily movement, closed main roads and raided homes, disrupting public services and schools.
Israel has killed nearly 1,100 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 2023, and wounded 10,700 others.
Over 20,500 people have also been detained.
In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.