US Navy F-35 crashes in California, pilot ejects safely
The pilot ejected safely, and an investigation is under way, the Navy says.
A similar incident occurred in January when an F-35 crashed in Alaska, with its pilot also surviving unhurt. / Reuters
July 31, 2025

A US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Navy.

The jet went down at around 6:30 p.m. local time. The pilot successfully ejected using the aircraft’s ejection system and is safe, the Navy said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, which is responsible for pilot and crew training.

Footage from the scene showed flames and thick smoke rising from the crash site.

A similar incident occurred in January when an F-35 crashed in Alaska, with its pilot also surviving unhurt.

