WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye, Pakistan to keep cooperating against Israel's genocidal policy in Gaza: Erdogan
Ankara is pleased to see development of ties between Pakistan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Erdogan tells Pakistani premier.
Türkiye, Pakistan to keep cooperating against Israel's genocidal policy in Gaza: Erdogan
In Tianjin, Erdogan tells PM Sharif that Türkiye stands with Pakistan against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. / Reuters
August 31, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israel wants to expand its genocidal policy in Gaza and that Ankara will continue working against this in coordination with Pakistan.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday in China’s Tianjin, Erdogan said that Türkiye stands in the same position as Pakistan against Israel's genocide, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement released on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"President Erdogan emphasised that Israel sought to expand its policy of genocide in Gaza, underlined that Türkiye stood on the same line with Pakistan against this genocide, and stated that the two countries would continue to work in coordination," read the statement.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan offers condolences, vows Türkiye's support as floods devastate Pakistan

Solidarity

RECOMMENDED

Expressing Ankara's satisfaction with the development of relations between Pakistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdogan said that the solidarity demonstrated in this regard was appreciated.

Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen cooperation in many realms, notably in trade, energy, defense, and security, he added.

Erdogan also stressed that Syria’s unity and territorial integrity were indispensable for Türkiye and said that Ankara stood firmly against any attitude and action to destabilise Syria.

The Turkish president and Pakistani prime minister are on a visit to China to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin.

RelatedTRT World - Emine Erdogan pledges solidarity, aid as Pakistan faces devastating floods

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles