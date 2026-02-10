A proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza could total about 20,000 troops, with Indonesia estimating it could contribute up to 8,000, President Prabowo Subianto’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said, however, that no deployment terms or areas of operation had been agreed.

Prabowo has been invited to Washington later this month for the first meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

The Southeast Asian country last year committed to ready 20,000 troops for deployment for a Gaza peacekeeping force, but it has said it is awaiting more details about the force's mandate before confirming deployment.

"The total number is approximately 20,000 (across countries) ... it is not only Indonesia," presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi told journalists on Tuesday, adding that the exact number of troops had not been discussed yet but Indonesia estimated it could offer up to 8,000.