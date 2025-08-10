Armenia’s deputy foreign minister described an “historic” trilateral summit with Azerbaijan and the US at the White House as a turning point in Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation while creating an “important milestone” for normalisation with Türkiye.

Vahan Kostanyan told Anadolu that the meetings marked “an important milestone,” one day after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump signed an agreement at the White House to end decades of conflict.

“Yesterday’s discussions, both bilaterally with the United States and trilaterally with the United States and Azerbaijan, were very important, even historic,” said Kostanyan. “We registered an important milestone when it comes to Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation, but also strengthening of the Armenia-US strategic partnership.”

He noted three key memoranda of understanding were signed between Armenia and the US, on capacity building for Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project, cooperation in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and on energy.

On the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement, he highlighted that the peace treaty agreed in March had now been initialed. They also signed a letter on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, and the joint declaration witnessed by Trump.

Türkiye-Armenia normalisation

Kostanyan praised previous statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that encouraged Armenia and Azerbaijan to conclude a peace treaty, saying they had “positively” affected normalisation talks.

“With yesterday’s event, we see an important milestone and opportunity that we can achieve with Türkiye as well,” he said. “This connectivity project can be feasible and can be much more regionally and globally important if we call communications between Armenia and Turkey are relaunched as well.”

He expressed hope that Ankara would “reciprocate the goodwill of the government of Armenia” by opening the Turkish-Armenian border and establishing diplomatic relations.