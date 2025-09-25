TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye deploys warning plane to Lithuania after Russian airspace violations
Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark and Poland have all said Russian drones or fighter jets have violated their airspace in recent weeks, prompting the NATO alliance to beef up defence around Europe's eastern flank.
Türkiye deploys warning plane to Lithuania after Russian airspace violations
AWACS are capable of detecting low-flying drones and other objects that ground radars miss. / Photo: @TC_VilniusBE / Others
September 25, 2025

Türkiye temporarily deployed a warning and control aircraft to Lithuania as part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) security measures, the defence ministry said, following repeated airspace violations by Russian drones.

Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark and Poland have all said Russian drones or fighter jets have violated their airspace in recent weeks, prompting the NATO alliance to beef up defence around Europe's eastern flank.

"Within the scope of NATO Assurance Measures, our Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft is carrying out missions in Lithuanian airspace between September 22-25," the ministry said in its weekly press statement on Thursday.

AWACS are capable of detecting low-flying drones and other objects that ground radars miss.

RECOMMENDED

Poland has shot down some of the drones, and Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday granted the armed forces powers to shoot down any unmanned drone violating its airspace.

Western officials say Russia is carrying out the airspace violations to test NATO's readiness and resolve. Estonia and Poland have asked the alliance to open consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty.

Article 4 says members of NATO will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.

RelatedTRT World - Who let the drones out over Poland? Russia denies, but Ukraine allies vow to punish Moscow

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates