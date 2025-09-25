Türkiye temporarily deployed a warning and control aircraft to Lithuania as part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) security measures, the defence ministry said, following repeated airspace violations by Russian drones.

Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark and Poland have all said Russian drones or fighter jets have violated their airspace in recent weeks, prompting the NATO alliance to beef up defence around Europe's eastern flank.

"Within the scope of NATO Assurance Measures, our Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft is carrying out missions in Lithuanian airspace between September 22-25," the ministry said in its weekly press statement on Thursday.

AWACS are capable of detecting low-flying drones and other objects that ground radars miss.