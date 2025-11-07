The European Union will soon align with a recent United Nations Security Council decision to remove Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from its sanctions list, the European Commission said on Friday.

Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters during a daily press briefing in Brussels that the bloc “takes note” of the UN resolution and will follow suit.

“As with any measure by the UN Security Council, this decision is going to be transposed at the EU level shortly,” El Anouni said.

EU stresses support for Syrian-led transition

El Anouni recalled that the EU had already lifted all economic sanctions on Syria on May 27, a move he said demonstrated the bloc’s support for an inclusive political transition and post-war recovery.