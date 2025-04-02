The UN’s outspoken Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese , will face a vote this week at the Human Rights Council to determine whether her mandate will be extended until 2028.



Albanese, an Italian international law professor, and outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights, has consistently documented Israeli war crimes and genocidal acts in Gaza —making her one of the UN’s most visible and courageous figures in a time of deepening crisis for Palestinians. Her potential reappointment on Friday is not just a procedural vote; it’s a litmus test for the UN’s moral integrity.

Appointed on May 1, 2022, Albanese has served nearly three years as Special Rapporteur (SR)—a position typically held for two terms. While the initial appointment is conducted through an anonymous vote, a second term requires a majority vote by the 47-member UN Human Rights Council (HRC).

“During my own six years as SR for Occupied Palestine (2008-2014), I encountered no case of non-renewal for this second term,” said Richard Falk, Albanese’s predecessor and a prominent international law professor. “The argument for her approval is overwhelmingly strong.”



Falk told TRT World Albanese has always performed her work “with great energy and commitment” even as she has faced relentless attacks, especially from UN Watch—a Geneva-based group aligned to pro-Israeli positions. The group has spearheaded an aggressive lobbying campaign to block her reappointment, including character assassination and accusations of anti-semitism.

TRT World reached Albanese for comment ahead of the vote, but she had not responded at the time of publication.

Falk, himself Jewish-American, rejected the smears against her as “totally defamatory”.

“Knowing Francesca Albanese well, I can affirm that she is a person of the highest moral character, a true champion of human rights, and a person that is entirely free from prejudice against any ethnicity, including of course the Jewish people,” added Falk, an emeritus law professor.

Will Albanese be reappointed?

Albanese has long been one of the few UN officials willing to publicly confront Israel’s policies of occupation, apartheid, and settler colonialism—particularly amid the current military assault on Gaza, which legal experts and international courts have increasingly recognised as genocidal in nature.

Still, her reappointment remains uncertain. Countries like The Netherlands have already declared opposition to her second term, and some members of the US Congress have echoed similar objections. However, the absence of the US from the HRC this year limits Washington’s direct influence on the vote—possibly increasing Albanese’s chances.

Falk dismissed allegations that Albanese violated UN ethics rules through paid travel or outside funding as “unconvincing” and part of a coordinated smear campaign. Her role, he notes, is unpaid and voluntary.