After breaking ranks with US President Donald Trump and pledging to quit Congress, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has shot down claims she will seek the presidency in 2028, dismissing them as lies.

"TIME (magazine) claims 'sources' told them I'm running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can't even quote the names of the people who they claim said it," the Georgia congresswoman said on X on Sunday.

"That's not journalism, it's called lying."

Greene said she has never wanted to run for president and only laughed when anyone mentioned it.

She said running for president requires travelling constantly, begging for donations, and destroying one's health to get enough votes, "all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America's problems."

"I'm not motivated by power and titles," said Greene, adding: "The Political Industrial Complex … will never allow someone like me or you to rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague all of us."