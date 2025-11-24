After breaking ranks with US President Donald Trump and pledging to quit Congress, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has shot down claims she will seek the presidency in 2028, dismissing them as lies.
"TIME (magazine) claims 'sources' told them I'm running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can't even quote the names of the people who they claim said it," the Georgia congresswoman said on X on Sunday.
"That's not journalism, it's called lying."
Greene said she has never wanted to run for president and only laughed when anyone mentioned it.
She said running for president requires travelling constantly, begging for donations, and destroying one's health to get enough votes, "all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America's problems."
"I'm not motivated by power and titles," said Greene, adding: "The Political Industrial Complex … will never allow someone like me or you to rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague all of us."
MAGA divorce
Greene announced Friday her resignation from the House of Representatives early next year, citing her feud with Trump and frustration with the way things work – or do not work – in Washington.
She said her last day in office will be January 5, meaning she will step down in the middle of her third term.
Greene, previously one of Trump's most vocal allies and a prominent figure in his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, recently broke with the president on efforts to force the release of Justice Department files on the late disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
She said in her statement that Americans will remain divided if parties continue to fight each other.
"If you all are still fighting each other about the shiny objects the Political Industrial Complex blinds you with every day and not paying attention to the damage that has been done, and is still being done, then Americans will never join together to save themselves," she said.