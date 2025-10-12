US
2 min read
'It will all be fine': Trump on trade tensions with China
The US president calls Xi’s rare earth export controls a "temporary misstep" after threatening 100 percent tariffs.
'It will all be fine': Trump on trade tensions with China
"The USA wants to help China, not hurt it," Trump says. / Photo: AP / AP
October 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump said that trade tensions with China will be resolved, posting a reassuring message days after threatening 100 percent tariffs.

"Don't worry about China; it will all be fine," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday.

Trump characterised Chinese President Xi Jinping's rare earth export controls as a temporary misstep.

"Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn't want depression for his country, and neither do I," he said.

"The USA wants to help China, not hurt it," Trump added.

China expanded rare earth export restrictions on Thursday, imposing limits on processing and manufacturing technologies and prohibiting cooperation with foreign companies without prior government authorisation.

“Not afraid of Trump’s threat”

RECOMMENDED

Trump on Friday threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods and restrict critical software exports after Beijing's move.

He said the tariffs would take effect on November 1, "over and above any tariff that they are currently paying."

China said Sunday it is "not afraid of" a trade war after Trump's threats.

China's position on a trade war is consistent, a Commerce Ministry spokesperson said, namely: "We do not want it, but we are not afraid of it.”

The threat of new tariffs sent US stock markets plunging on Friday, following upheaval in the markets from Trump’s announcement in April of new worldwide tariffs.

US financial markets are closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

RelatedTRT World - China ‘not afraid’ of trade war after Trump threatens new tariffs

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter