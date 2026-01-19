Greenland's dog sledge federation said on Monday that the new US special envoy to the Arctic island had been disinvited to its annual race, as Washington repeatedly threatens to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Jeff Landry had been invited to attend the race by a private Greenlandic tour operator, an invitation the KNQK federation has previously called "totally inappropriate".

"KNQK has been informed that the tourism company that invited Governor Jeff Landry from the United States has unilaterally withdrawn its invitation," it wrote on Facebook overnight Sunday to Monday.

"This is reassuring," it added.