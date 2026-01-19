WORLD
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
The federation said the invitation was made by a private tourism company and withdrawn unilaterally, easing concerns over political symbolism.
Greenlandic sled dogs are untangled from their ropes during a trip to the icefjord near Ilulissat in this photo taken May 16 2007. / Reuters
January 19, 2026

Greenland's dog sledge federation said on Monday that the new US special envoy to the Arctic island had been disinvited to its annual race, as Washington repeatedly threatens to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Jeff Landry had been invited to attend the race by a private Greenlandic tour operator, an invitation the KNQK federation has previously called "totally inappropriate".

"KNQK has been informed that the tourism company that invited Governor Jeff Landry from the United States has unilaterally withdrawn its invitation," it wrote on Facebook overnight Sunday to Monday.

"This is reassuring," it added.

A year ago, US Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, had planned to attend the dogsled race during an uninvited visit to Greenland.

Her plans were cancelled amid strong opposition in Denmark, and replaced by a visit with her husband JD Vance and a delegation to the US Pitiffuk military base in the northwest of the island.

SOURCE:AFP
