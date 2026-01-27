Iran has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for air navigation due to live-fire military activity in airspace along the Strait of Hormuz, as regional tensions continue to rise.

The notice, released on Tuesday, said live-fire military activity will be conducted in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz as part of military drills.

According to the notice, the activity will take place between January 27 and 29 within a circular area with a radius of five nautical miles.

It added that the airspace in the designated area, from ground level up to 25,000 feet, will be restricted and considered hazardous for the duration of the exercises.

The announcement comes as US Air Forces Central (AFCENT) has said it will conduct a multi-day readiness exercise across the US Central Command area of responsibility.