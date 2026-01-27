MIDDLE EAST
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Iranian officials issue a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for live-fire military activity in the airspace along the Strait of Hormuz.
The drills coincide with separate US military exercises in the region. [File] / AP
January 27, 2026

Iran has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for air navigation due to live-fire military activity in airspace along the Strait of Hormuz, as regional tensions continue to rise.

The notice, released on Tuesday, said live-fire military activity will be conducted in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz as part of military drills.

According to the notice, the activity will take place between January 27 and 29 within a circular area with a radius of five nautical miles.

It added that the airspace in the designated area, from ground level up to 25,000 feet, will be restricted and considered hazardous for the duration of the exercises.

The announcement comes as US Air Forces Central (AFCENT) has said it will conduct a multi-day readiness exercise across the US Central Command area of responsibility.

The command said the exercise is intended to demonstrate rapid deployment and sustainment capabilities.

The United States has said that all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Tehran.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically significant waterway through which a large share of the world’s energy supplies pass, making any military activity in the area a focus of international attention.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
