US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order modifying the reciprocal tariff rates for some countries, including its baseline tariffs for all countries, the White House said.

Thursday's order comes a few hours before Trump's deadline for trade deals.



The White House later announced a detailed list of new tariffs, with rates reaching as high as 41 percent on certain imported goods.

Trump's order imposes reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 41 percent on US imports from dozens of countries and foreign locations.



Rates were set at 25 percent for India's US-bound exports, 20 percent for Taiwan's, and 30 percent for South Africa's.

Trump also announced tariff hike on Canada from 25 percent to 35 percent, intensifying pressure as his midnight deadline looms for trade deals or face sharply increased levies.

Related TRT Global - Trump signs order to justify 50 percent tariffs on Brazil over Bolsonaro prosecution

Order targets attempts to bypass tariffs

New tariffs will go into effect in seven days on a wide swath of US trading partners.

The order changes "the reciprocal tariff rates for certain countries to further address our exploding, annual US goods trade deficits," the White House said in a statement.



"This decisive action reflects the President’s continued efforts to protect the United States against foreign threats to the national security and economy of the United States by securing fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade relationships to benefit American workers, farmers, and manufacturers and to strengthen the United States' defence industrial base," it added.

The new order, which builds on Executive Order 14257, imposes tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 41 percent on imports from countries listed in Annex I, depending on their trade practices.

For example, countries like the UK face a 10 percent tariff, while Syria sees duties as high as 41 percent.

The European Union is subject to special provisions: goods already carrying tariffs above 15 percent will not face additional charges, while those with tariffs below 15 percent will be adjusted upward to reach a 15 percent total.

Imports from countries not listed will face a standard 10 percent tariff.

The order also targets attempts to bypass tariffs through transshipment, imposing a hefty 40 percent duty on goods routed through third countries to avoid the new levies.



Trump on April 2 announced sweeping tariffs for countries across the world and later established a 10 percent baseline rate that would be imposed on countries while individual negotiations played out.



The president imposed an August 1 deadline for nations to strike deals with his negotiating team or face heightened import duties.