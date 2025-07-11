WORLD
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman accuses the West of sidestepping dialogue with Russia, warning that military support for Ukraine could escalate tensions.
Peskov said the presence of foreign military forces in Ukraine near Russia’s borders was “unacceptable”. / AP
July 11, 2025

Europe is ignoring Russia’s warnings about the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, criticising what he described as a lack of dialogue with Moscow.

“Indeed, we are very disappointed that the absolutely clear and consistent signals that are being sent from Moscow on this matter are not being taken into account and are not being understood,” Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He said the presence of foreign military forces in Ukraine near Russia’s borders was “unacceptable”.

He described European leaders’ persistence on this matter as part of a broader “anti-Russian sentiment.”

Peskov also said Western countries are refusing to engage in meaningful talks or take Russia’s concerns seriously, claiming, “In Europe, they are not even discussing the option of dialogue with Russia.”

Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern over increased Western military support for Kiev, while European leaders say such backing is crucial to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

SOURCE:AA
