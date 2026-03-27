Türkiye’s progress in education was highlighted as a model of success at a UNESCO meeting in Paris, where officials said the country demonstrates how consistent systems and long-term policies can deliver measurable improvements.

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) hosted the launch of its 2026 Global Education Monitoring Report at its headquarters on March 25.

Türkiye was represented at a panel titled Access and Equity in Education by Deputy Education Minister Muhammet Bilal Macit, who outlined the country’s progress over the past 23 years.

He presented examples of services, policies and reforms implemented to expand access to education nationwide.

During sessions held as part of the event, Türkiye’s education reforms were presented as a “bright example” of how building coherent and sustainable systems can lead to success. Several speakers described the country’s experience as a “success story.”

Andreas Schleicher, the education director at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), drew attention to global challenges in education, noting that while ambitious targets have been set, the world remains far from achieving them as 2030 approaches.