The Israeli government plans to reexamine a policy barring journalists from entering war-torn Gaza, local media has reported.

In a response sent to Israel’s Supreme Court, the government said on Sunday that it would reexamine its policy regarding the entry of journalists into Gaza within a month and submit an update on the matter by November 23, Haaretz newspaper said.

The move follows petitions filed with the court against a government ban on the entry of journalists into the Palestinian territory.

The government’s response to the court shows that journalists would continue to be banned from entering Gaza except inside the so-called “yellow line” until the policy is updated.

The “yellow line” is an imaginary line separating areas currently occupied by the Israeli army in Gaza from those where it had pulled out.

Last Thursday, the Foreign Press Association in Israel expressed disappointment over a Supreme Court ruling that allowed the government to continue preventing journalists from entering Gaza.

Efforts to hide atrocities in Gaza