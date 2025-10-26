WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel maintains Gaza journalist ban, claims to examine policy amid accusations of hiding atrocities
Israeli ban on the entry of journalists and attacks on reporters aim to hide atrocities taking place inside Gaza, Palestinian and international human rights and media organisations warn.
Israel maintains Gaza journalist ban, claims to examine policy amid accusations of hiding atrocities
At least 238 Palestinian journalists have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023. / AA
October 26, 2025

The Israeli government plans to reexamine a policy barring journalists from entering war-torn Gaza, local media has reported.

In a response sent to Israel’s Supreme Court, the government said on Sunday that it would reexamine its policy regarding the entry of journalists into Gaza within a month and submit an update on the matter by November 23, Haaretz newspaper said.

The move follows petitions filed with the court against a government ban on the entry of journalists into the Palestinian territory.

The government’s response to the court shows that journalists would continue to be banned from entering Gaza except inside the so-called “yellow line” until the policy is updated.

The “yellow line” is an imaginary line separating areas currently occupied by the Israeli army in Gaza from those where it had pulled out.

Last Thursday, the Foreign Press Association in Israel expressed disappointment over a Supreme Court ruling that allowed the government to continue preventing journalists from entering Gaza.

Efforts to hide atrocities in Gaza

RECOMMENDED

At least 238 Palestinian journalists have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinian and international human rights and media organisations warn that the Israeli ban on the entry of journalists and attacks on reporters aim to hide atrocities taking place inside Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people and injured over 170,000 others in two years of attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

The first phase of a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

RelatedTRT World - 'When I die, pray for me': Algerian envoy to UN tearfully reads letter from slain Gaza journalist

Explore
Mexico’s president denounces US military intervention in Venezuela
Xi meets Irish premier as China seeks deeper EU ties
Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir in hospital after fall: aide
Bluefin tuna weighing over 240 kg sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo auction
Venezuela's Machado hasn't spoken to Trump since October, plans to return 'as soon as possible'
Over 2 million Epstein-related documents still under review: US Justice Department
Japanese PM reiterates call for talks with China as bilateral tensions remain high
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating truce after cross-border strike wounds soldier
6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts western Japan, no tsunami warning issued
IED blasts kill two, injure 25 in Pakistan's Balochistan and KP provinces
Ukrainian drone debris sparks industrial fire in Russia's Lipetsk: governor
US reduces number of vaccines it recommends for children
Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez formally sworn in as interim president after US abduction of Maduro
Central African Republic President Touadera wins 3rd term in office
Salah helps Egypt reach AFCON quarter-final, vows to keep fighting