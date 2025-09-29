US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference at the White House on Monday.

Trump called the proposal “extremely fair,” saying Arab and Muslim partners were “ready to step up for the people of Gaza.”

During his speech at the news conference, US President Trump said he felt Hamas would give “a positive answer” to the plan, even though a Hamas official stressed on Monday that the group had not yet received the written proposal.

Trump said the agreement would involve Arab countries and should help to achieve a broader peace in the Middle East.

Trump says deal ‘very close’

He said they were “beyond very close” to an agreement, noting that Arab and Muslim countries were committed to helping “demilitarise Gaza” under the plan.

“At least we're at a minimum, very, very close. And I think we're beyond very close,” Trump said.

Trump challenged Palestinians to "take responsibility for their destiny" by pushing for acceptance of a peace deal with Israel that he said would create conditions for durable Israeli security.

"There are many Palestinians who wish to live in peace," Trump said, standing alongside Netanyahu.

"If the Palestinian Authority does not complete the reforms that I laid out, they'll have only themselves to blame,” he added.

No clear timetable for Israeli withdrawal

Albeit calling for Israel not to occupy or annex Gaza, the comprehensive 20-point plan stops short of guaranteeing a full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

It calls for a phased pullback, which Trump said the parties would also agree to a timeline for, but allows Israel to maintain a buffer zone inside the enclave “until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.”

This was confirmed by Israeli President Netanyahu, who, in his short speech following Trump, said that if Hamas accepted the proposal, Israel would withdraw troops from Gaza but continue to keep them “in the security perimeter for the foreseeable future.”