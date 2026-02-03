A second group of Palestinians returning to Gaza arrived on Tuesday at the Rafah crossing with Egypt to complete entry procedures, Egyptian media reported, marking another small step in the limited reopening of the territory’s only non-Israeli gateway.
The returnees had previously traveled to Egypt for medical treatment and health care, according to Al Qahera News. They reached the crossing earlier in the day to finalise administrative formalities before re-entering Gaza.
The arrivals come a day after Israel partially reopened Rafah, ending months of near-total closure.
The first group of Palestinians returning from Egypt arrived at the Rafah border crossing on Monday morning on their way to Palestine’s Gaza, according to Egyptian media.
Israeli media said that only about 50 Palestinians will be allowed to enter Gaza on Tuesday, while roughly 150 patients and their companions are scheduled to leave the enclave for treatment in Egypt.
Thousands of patients wait for full reopening
Health officials in Gaza estimate that nearly 22,000 patients are waiting for the crossing to fully reopen.
Rafah is a critical artery for humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.
Israeli forces seized control of the crossing in May 2024, almost nine months into the war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 people and wounded over 171,000 since October 2023, according to local authorities.
Despite the October 2025 ceasefire, Gaza’s media office says Israeli attacks have continued, killing 524 people and injuring 1,360.
The Rafah terminal was slated to reopen in October under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement, but Israel delayed the move until the remains of its last captive in Gaza were returned last week.