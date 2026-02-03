A second group of Palestinians returning to Gaza arrived on Tuesday at the Rafah crossing with Egypt to complete entry procedures, Egyptian media reported, marking another small step in the limited reopening of the territory’s only non-Israeli gateway.

The returnees had previously traveled to Egypt for medical treatment and health care, according to Al Qahera News. They reached the crossing earlier in the day to finalise administrative formalities before re-entering Gaza.

The arrivals come a day after Israel partially reopened Rafah, ending months of near-total closure.

The first group of Palestinians returning from Egypt arrived at the Rafah border crossing on Monday morning on their way to Palestine’s Gaza, according to Egyptian media.

Israeli media said that only about 50 Palestinians will be allowed to enter Gaza on Tuesday, while roughly 150 patients and their companions are scheduled to leave the enclave for treatment in Egypt.

Thousands of patients wait for full reopening