China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South: Xi
All countries should unite and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, the Chinese president says.
A statement by the Brazilian presidency says Lula and Xi discussed a range of topics including the war in Ukraine and combatting climate crisis. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

China's President Xi Jinping told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that the two countries could set an example of "self-reliance" in a phone call on Tuesday, state media reported.

The two leaders have both sought in recent months to present their countries as staunch defenders of the multilateral trading system — in stark contrast with US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Xi said China would "work with Brazil to set an example of unity and self-reliance among major countries in the Global South" and "jointly build a more just world and more sustainable planet", according to state news agency Xinhua.

He also said that "all countries should unite and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism", Xinhua reported — a thinly veiled reference to US tariffs.

A statement by the Brazilian presidency said that the phone call lasted about an hour, during which time Lula and Xi discussed a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine and combatting the climate crisis.

"Both agreed on the role of the G20 and BRICS in defending multilateralism," the statement said.

The leaders also "committed to expanding the scope of cooperation in sectors such as health, oil and gas, digital economy and satellites", it added.

The phone call came after Lula indicated plans last week to speak with the leaders of India and China to consider a coordinated response to US tariffs.

SOURCE:AFP
