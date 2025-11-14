November 16 marks 170 years since Scottish missionary David Livingstone first laid European eyes on the magnificent waterfall straddling the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia, an event long described as the “discovery” of Victoria Falls.

Did he really discover it, though?

Similar to Christopher Columbus being credited for having “discovered” America in the 15th century, also in Africa, the area was familiar to and inhabited by local communities for centuries before Livingstone’s arrival. They had known the site as Mosi-oa-Tunya, meaning “The Smoke That Thunders”.

Recognised as one of the seven natural wonders of the world and designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1989, the falls draw millions of visitors each year, but for locals, its significance runs far deeper than tourism.

When Livingstone arrived on November 16, 1855, he is said to have written in his journal: “Scenes so lovely must have been gazed upon by angels in their flight.”

But while he marvelled at the falls, the people who had lived beside them for centuries had already named and revered them.

But Livingstone later justified renaming it: “Being persuaded that Mr Oswell and myself were the very first Europeans who ever visited the Zambezi in the centre of the country… I decided … to use the same liberty as the Makololo did and gave the only English name I have affixed to any part of the country.”

Livingstone was referring to William Cotton Oswell, a British explorer who travelled with him, and the Makololoa people of southern Africa who served as his guides.

So the name “Victoria Falls”—after Queen Victoria—was announced to the world, even while Livingstone recorded the indigenous name.

Naming, clearly, is never neutral.

“Naming is political, even when it is presented as a technocratic detail. Every name has a logic and a power structure behind it,” says political geographer Ekaterina Mikhailova.

Who gets to define discovery?

Today, the anniversary reignites contested questions about who gets to define discovery, and why one of Africa’s greatest natural wonders still bears the name of a British queen rather than a name given to it by the people who lived beside it for centuries.

“It’s colonialism. Livingstone wanted to appease Queen Victoria,” Dr Chipo Dendere, a Zimbabwean political scientist and scholar, tells TRT World.

“It’s taken [away] a lot of the sense of ownership that locals had,” Dendere says, commenting on the fallout on local communities and their cultural heritage.

Dendere explains that while there are no latest official government efforts to rename the falls, she has noticed a growing trend among Zimbabweans to use the original name, Mosi-oa-Tunya, in everyday speech.

“Not to rename officially,” she says, “but I have seen locals using the original names more often.”