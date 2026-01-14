WORLD
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
The comments of the head of Iran's judiciary stand as a direct challenge to US president Trump, who had warned Iran about executions in an interview on Tuesday.
“We will take very strong action,” Trump warned. “If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action.” / Reuters
January 14, 2026

The head of Iran’s judiciary signaled on Wednesday there would be fast trials and executions ahead for those detained in nationwide protests despite a warning from US President Donald Trump.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei made the comment in a video shared by Iranian state television online.

Mohseni-Ejei said: “If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly.”

He added: “If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn’t have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast.”

His comments stand as a direct challenge to Trump, who warned Iran about executions in an interview with CBS aired on Tuesday:

“We will take very strong action,” Trump warned. “If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action.”

