The head of Iran’s judiciary signaled on Wednesday there would be fast trials and executions ahead for those detained in nationwide protests despite a warning from US President Donald Trump.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei made the comment in a video shared by Iranian state television online.

Mohseni-Ejei said: “If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly.”

He added: “If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn’t have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast.”