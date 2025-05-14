NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised Türkiye's significant role in Istanbul peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, saying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is "an amazing leader within NATO and really respected by the colleagues."

“I think there is this window of opportunity this week, but also in the next 10 days, two weeks, to really bring the whole issue of Ukraine to a better place. Under the leadership, of course, of President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, but also very much steered by the American government. And Türkiye plays a big role here,” Rutte said on Wednesday, referring to Istanbul peace talks.

On the Eurofighter sale to Türkiye, Rutte said: “I encourage not imposing restrictions on arms sales by one ally on another. This should not happen within the alliance.”

He further underlined the importance of Türkiye's defence industry to NATO, saying: “The Turkish defence industry is crucial to the overall alliance.”

“For example, in Texas, there are factories producing ammunition. They could not have done that without the close cooperation of the companies here in Türkiye. This is just one of many examples.”

The NATO chief and foreign ministers gathered in Antalya, Türkiye, for an informal two-day meeting (the NATO iFMM), which is hosted by the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

It will provide a platform for additional consultations ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit set to be held in The Hague on June 24-25, diplomatic sources said.

Related TRT Global - NATO foreign ministers to meet in Antalya, Türkiye on May 14–15

Week of diplomacy

This Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt the Russia-Ukraine war as their leaders are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The potentially historic meeting represents the most advanced stage of negotiations since the two sides were brought together in March 2022 by the same mediator, Türkiye, a reflection of the level of trust Ankara enjoys with both Russia and Ukraine.