Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Jaguar Land Rover had said on Tuesday that its production lines, shut down after a cyberattack in August, will remain at a halt until at least October 1.
The shutdown has rippled through the UK auto industry. / AP
September 25, 2025

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has said some of its digital systems were back online following a recent cyber attack that has crippled its operations in Britain.

"As part of the controlled, phased restart of our operations, today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and retail partners that sections of our digital estate are now up and running," a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"The foundational work of our recovery programme is firmly underway."

Jaguar Land Rover had earlier said on Tuesday that its production lines, shut down after a cyberattack in August, will remain at a halt until at least October 1.

Britain’s biggest automaker sent workers home from its factories in central and northwest England on August 31.

The shutdown has rippled through the UK auto industry.

JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, employs more than 30,000 people, with its supply chain supporting tens of thousands more jobs.

The company has disclosed limited information about the nature of the attack and says it's investigating.

JLR said in a statement that it had extended the pause in production “to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.”

It had said that it was working with law enforcement and the UK government’s National Cyber Security Center “to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
