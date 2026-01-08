Large numbers of terrorists from the PKK/YPG group operating under the name of the SDF have defected or fled in Aleppo, authorities said on Thursday, as Syrian security forces prepared to deploy in contested neighbourhoods and a widening escalation forced nearly 142,000 civilians from their homes.

Aleppo Governor Azzam Gharib said YPG terrorists had defected in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, with others fleeing the areas altogether.

“These developments could pave the way for a significant shift on the ground,” he said in a statement, adding that internal security forces were preparing to enter the neighbourhoods to fully secure them and enable displaced residents to return.

“A dark chapter in Aleppo is beginning to close,” he said.

The Syrian government demands the removal of the group from Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh neighbourhoods of Aleppo, and end the military situation threatening civilian lives.

The defections come as tensions in and around the two neighbourhoods triggered one of the largest waves of displacement the city has seen in years.

Related TRT World - Fidan calls on YPG to support unified Syria as Aleppo violence escalates

Temporary shelters opened

According to the state-run Aleppo Central Response Committee, nearly 142,000 civilians have been evacuated since Tuesday under an emergency plan aimed at protecting residents from ongoing shelling.