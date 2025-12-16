WORLD
Farmers block multiple highways in France as protests continue
Alongside roads, farmers also block a railway in the Haute-Garonne department.
Farmers gather with tractors on the Arras ring road in Pas-de-Calais on December 13 2025. / AA
December 16, 2025

Farmers have blocked at least five highways in southwestern France as protests continued against cattle culling and the EU-Mercosur trade deal.

French farmers' protest continued on Tuesday with blockades on various highways across southwestern France, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Authorities expect further protests in the coming hours, the broadcaster reported.

Alongside roads, farmers also blocked a railway in the Haute-Garonne department.

They have been protesting for several days over the government’s policy of systematically culling cattle herds on detection of nodular dermatitis, also known as lumpy skin disease.

The farmers are also expressing their discontent with a trade agreement between the EU and the South American bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay (Mercosur) which the EU is expected to vote on this week.

