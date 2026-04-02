US President Donald Trump has addressed the American nation on the course of the US-Israeli war on Iran, claiming the United States is close to achieving its core strategic objectives while warning of further escalation.
Trump said the US military had targeted Iran, calling it "the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism".
He said the United States is "winning more than ever today".
"Our armed forces have achieved rapid and decisive victories on the battlefield over the past four weeks," he said.
Trump also criticised Iran's leadership, saying the "fanatical regime" has been chanting "death to America and Israel" for 47 years.
He claimed Iranian military capabilities had been severely degraded.
"The Iranian navy has disappeared," he said, adding that the regime's air force is now in a state of "total destruction".
Battlefield gains
Trump said the United States is close to ending what he described as Iran's threat.
"We are on the cusp of ending Iran’s sinister threat to America and the world," he said.
He reiterated that US objectives are nearing completion.
"We will continue until our objectives are fully achieved... we are on track to complete all of America’s objectives shortly, very shortly," Trump said.
The US president warned of intensified military action in the coming weeks.
"We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks... we are going to take them back to the stone ages where they belong."
He added that "regime change was never our goal" but said it had occurred following the death of Iran's leader.
Trump also warned Iran of potential strikes on key infrastructure if no agreement is reached.
"If no deal is reached, we are going to hit every one of their electric generating plants very hard, and probably simultaneously," he said.
Global action for Hormuz
He urged other countries to take responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz, which he said had been disrupted.
"Go to the strait and just take it, protect it," Trump said, calling on countries importing Gulf oil to act.
"Build up some delayed courage," he added.
Trump said the United States is close to finishing the war.
"We are gonna finish the job. We are getting very close," he said.
He also thanked regional allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, for their support.
"They've been great, and we will not let them fail in any way, shape, or form," he said.
The US president acknowledged concerns over rising fuel prices in the United States.
"Many Americans have been concerned to see the recent rise in gasoline prices here at home," he said.
Trump described the increase as temporary, attributing it to Iranian attacks on oil tankers.