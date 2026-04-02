US President Donald Trump has addressed the American nation on the course of the US-Israeli war on Iran, claiming the United States is close to achieving its core strategic objectives while warning of further escalation.

Trump said the US military had targeted Iran, calling it "the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism".

He said the United States is "winning more than ever today".

"Our armed forces have achieved rapid and decisive victories on the battlefield over the past four weeks," he said.

Trump also criticised Iran's leadership, saying the "fanatical regime" has been chanting "death to America and Israel" for 47 years.

He claimed Iranian military capabilities had been severely degraded.

"The Iranian navy has disappeared," he said, adding that the regime's air force is now in a state of "total destruction".

Battlefield gains

Trump said the United States is close to ending what he described as Iran's threat.

"We are on the cusp of ending Iran’s sinister threat to America and the world," he said.

He reiterated that US objectives are nearing completion.

"We will continue until our objectives are fully achieved... we are on track to complete all of America’s objectives shortly, very shortly," Trump said.

The US president warned of intensified military action in the coming weeks.

"We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks... we are going to take them back to the stone ages where they belong."

He added that "regime change was never our goal" but said it had occurred following the death of Iran's leader.