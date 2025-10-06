Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas have begun in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh to prepare the ground for a prisoner exchange, Egyptian media said.

The state-run Al Qahera News channel, citing Egyptian sources, said on Monday that the talks are part of Egypt’s efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

“Mediators from Egypt and Qatar are making major efforts to establish a mechanism for the release of prisoners,” the sources added.

An Israeli negotiating team arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh early Monday for the ceasefire talks. The Hamas delegation, headed by the group’s leader Khalil al Hayya, arrived on Sunday.

The talks on a US-drafted peace plan to end the war in Gaza were beginning on the eve of the second anniversary of October 7.

Hamas said negotiations would focus on the first stage of a ceasefire, including the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces as well as the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention.

Palestinians in Gaza were following the latest effort to stop the war there and release the hostages with a mix of anticipation, cautious optimism, and skepticism as Israeli and Hamas officials met Monday for indirect talks in Egypt.

Prayers, skepticism, and past disappointments