The virtual US Embassy for Iran warned American citizens on Monday to exit the country without delay as nationwide unrest continues to escalate.

"Leave Iran now," the embassy said in a security alert, urging its nationals to plan for departing Iran without assistance from the US government.

"If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building," it added.

The advisory urged US citizens in Iran to expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, "if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye."

US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports, it said, adding that the Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality and would treat dual citizens solely as Iranian citizens.

"Showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone," it said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on "any and all" countries doing business with Iran amid a government crackdown on growing anti-government demonstrations.