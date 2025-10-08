Illegal Israeli Zionist settlers have shot and killed a Palestinian man and wounded three others in the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday identified the victim as 26-year-old Jihad Mohammad Ajaj.

Three others were taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah with moderate to critical injuries.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, an armed settler opened fire on a group of young men at the entrance to the village.

Surge in settler violence

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams had evacuated two people wounded in another settler attack in the village of Atara, north of Ramallah.