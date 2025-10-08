WAR ON GAZA
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, wound three in occupied West Bank attack
Victim identified as 26-year-old Jihad Mohammad Ajaj; attack near Ramallah adds to surge in settler violence.
Illegal Israeli settlers with protection by Israeli army touring in Hebron / Reuters
October 8, 2025

Illegal Israeli Zionist settlers have shot and killed a Palestinian man and wounded three others in the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday identified the victim as 26-year-old Jihad Mohammad Ajaj.

Three others were taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah with moderate to critical injuries.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, an armed settler opened fire on a group of young men at the entrance to the village.

Surge in settler violence

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams had evacuated two people wounded in another settler attack in the village of Atara, north of Ramallah.

One of the victims, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the pelvis with live ammunition.

The latest incidents come amid a surge in violence by illegal Israeli settlers and occupation forces across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Palestinian officials have repeatedly accused settlers, often backed by Israeli soldiers, of carrying out attacks with impunity, torching property, and displacing rural communities.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than 1,050 Palestinians have been killed, around 10,300 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested — including about 1,600 children — in the occupied West Bank since Israel’s genocide in Gaza began two years ago.

SOURCE:AA
