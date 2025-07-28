Authorities in the US state of Michigan have announced plans to pursue terrorism and multiple attempted murder charges against a 42-year-old man accused of a stabbing rampage at a Walmart store in Michigan, according to local media reports.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said that the suspect, identified as Bradford James Gille from Afton.

The attacker allegedly used a 9-centimetre folding knife to stab 11 people, five men and six women, including a Walmart employee, during the attack in Traverse City on Saturday afternoon, CBC News reported.

Gille is currently being held in Grand Traverse County Jail, where he awaits formal charges and arraignment, expected to take place early this week, CBC quoted local officials as saying.