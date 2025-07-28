US
US authorities push terrorism charges against Walmart stabber
Investigators said the terrorism charge was justified because such a mass attack was believed to be intended to bring fear and destruction to the community.
July 28, 2025

Authorities in the US state of Michigan have announced plans to pursue terrorism and multiple attempted murder charges against a 42-year-old man accused of a stabbing rampage at a Walmart store in Michigan, according to local media reports.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said that the suspect, identified as Bradford James Gille from Afton.

The attacker allegedly used a 9-centimetre folding knife to stab 11 people, five men and six women, including a Walmart employee, during the attack in Traverse City on Saturday afternoon, CBC News reported.

Gille is currently being held in Grand Traverse County Jail, where he awaits formal charges and arraignment, expected to take place early this week, CBC quoted local officials as saying.

Investigators said the stabbings were random, and they have yet to reveal a motive, but they said a terrorism charge was justified because such a mass attack was believed to be intended to bring fear and destruction to the community as a whole, BBC reported.

Medical officials said Sunday that the condition of the victims is steadily improving.

SOURCE:AA
