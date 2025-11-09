An Israeli unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli army detonated and killed a Palestinian child in besieged Gaza, according to reports.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing sources, reported on Saturday that the explosion occurred in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Unexploded munitions used by the Israeli army during the genocide in Gaza continue to pose a grave threat to Palestinians.

Although a ceasefire has halted active strikes, Israel continues to violate the ceasefire, while remnants of the genocide left by Israeli forces are still claiming lives.

According to Palestinian government data, 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets remain scattered across Gaza, and clearing them could take between 20 and 30 years. Authorities also note that the entry of equipment for demining operations has not been permitted.

Gaza, now resembling an open minefield, poses particular danger to children, who are the most vulnerable group, because they are often unaware of the deadly risks the munitions pose.