Unexploded Israeli ordnance kills one Palestinian child in southern Gaza
According to official data, 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets still remain scattered across Gaza, while authorities say the entry of equipment to demine them has not been permitted yet.
Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023. / AA
November 9, 2025

An Israeli unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli army detonated and killed a Palestinian child in besieged Gaza, according to reports.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing sources, reported on Saturday that the explosion occurred in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Unexploded munitions used by the Israeli army during the genocide in Gaza continue to pose a grave threat to Palestinians.

Although a ceasefire has halted active strikes, Israel continues to violate the ceasefire, while remnants of the genocide left by Israeli forces are still claiming lives.

According to Palestinian government data, 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets remain scattered across Gaza, and clearing them could take between 20 and 30 years. Authorities also note that the entry of equipment for demining operations has not been permitted.

Gaza, now resembling an open minefield, poses particular danger to children, who are the most vulnerable group, because they are often unaware of the deadly risks the munitions pose.

Genocide

Earlier in the day, Gaza's Health Ministry said it received the remains of 15 Palestinians released by Israel via the International Committee of the Red Cross under a ceasefire agreement.

According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, the army has been holding about 1,500 bodies of Palestinians from Gaza at the notorious Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
